United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. United Rentals updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

United Rentals stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,141. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $151.41 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

