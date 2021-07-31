United States Steel Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

United States Steel has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.