United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.
X stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.27.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
