United States Steel (NYSE:X) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS.

X stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

