United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Short Interest Update

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have commented on UUGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Shares of UUGRY opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.44%.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.