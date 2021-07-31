Univar Solutions (UNVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Univar Solutions to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

UNVR stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.