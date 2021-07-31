Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of UVSP opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

