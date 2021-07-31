Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Raised to “Buy” at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of UPNRF stock opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. Uponor Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54.

Uponor Oyj Company Profile

Uponor Oyj provides plumbing, indoor climate, and infrastructure solutions in Europe and North America. The company operates through three segments: Building Solutions Â- Europe, Building Solutions Â- North America, and Uponor Infra. It offers drinking water delivery systems, including plastic plumbing pipe systems, multi-layer composite pipe systems for residential buildings, commercial and public buildings; underfloor heating and cooling, floor integrated underfloor heating systems, water based floor heating, electric underfloor heating for new buildings and renovation projects; wall heating and cooling systems radiant heating and cooling via the wall, for wet and dry plaster installation systems in new buildings and renovation projects.

