Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.13 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

