Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,784,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,756,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after buying an additional 269,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after buying an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.15. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.89.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

