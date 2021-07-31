Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.84.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.61%. Analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

