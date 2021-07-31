Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,100 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.84. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

