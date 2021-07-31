Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 74,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,640,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 924,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 150,018 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

