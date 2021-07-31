Vale (NYSE:VALE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.23

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 233621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

