Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $221.32

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.32 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.84). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 5,748 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.50. The firm has a market cap of £90.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

