Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,980,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.