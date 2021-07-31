Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

VMBS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 857,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,308. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.42.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

