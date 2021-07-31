Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 27.5% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,718,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $91,062,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

