Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (VTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NASDAQ:VTC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.99. The company had a trading volume of 496,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.73. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $94.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 578.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

