Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.20 Million

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report sales of $451.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450.60 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $353.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.39.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total value of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,274. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.56. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $335.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

