Veolia Environnement’s (VEOEY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

VEOEY stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

