Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,836. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22.

Get Veracyte alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on VCYT shares. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.