Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,239. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

