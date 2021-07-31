Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in SkyWest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SkyWest by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -578.43 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.