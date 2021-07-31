Verition Fund Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 204,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.45.

Shares of INSP opened at $183.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.19 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

