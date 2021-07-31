Verition Fund Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,265 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $83.08 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

