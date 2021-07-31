Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $238,000 in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

WEN stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

