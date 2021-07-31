Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

ENPC stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.