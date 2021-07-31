Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSACU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.