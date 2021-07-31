Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $247,000 Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSACU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $658,000.

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medicus Sciences Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.