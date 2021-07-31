Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,474 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $36.47 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

