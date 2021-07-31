Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.25.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $201.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.38. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

