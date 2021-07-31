Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) PT Raised to GBX 90 at Liberum Capital

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) had its price target increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VTU opened at GBX 46.80 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £171.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64. Vertu Motors has a twelve month low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 51.62 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.48.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Forrester acquired 3,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69). Also, insider Jatinder Aujla sold 19,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £8,560.35 ($11,184.15).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.