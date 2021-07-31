VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. VICI Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.870 EPS.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.19. 2,700,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 8.88.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.