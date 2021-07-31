VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 46.2% in July

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.