Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.38.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

