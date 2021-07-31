Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 698.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after buying an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after buying an additional 5,244,379 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

