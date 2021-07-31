Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCU. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $396,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.