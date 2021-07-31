Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 560 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

BSCT opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $21.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25.

