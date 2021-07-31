Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $7,113,698. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

