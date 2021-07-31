Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 97,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

