Vigilant Capital Management LLC Sells 89 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

VRTX stock opened at $201.58 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $283.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

