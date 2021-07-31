Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.09. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

