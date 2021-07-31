Virgin Money UK’s (CYBBF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $2.80.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.