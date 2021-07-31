Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 170.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 600,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 379,092 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 993.9% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 231,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 210,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,191,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,622,000 after buying an additional 944,544 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,148.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 386,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 379,858 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 686,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,291,000 after purchasing an additional 553,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

