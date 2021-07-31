Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET opened at $57.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

