Virtu Financial LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Arcimoto worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Regis Management CO LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 1st quarter worth $667,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82. Arcimoto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Arcimoto Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

