Virtu Financial LLC Invests $477,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Danaos by 15,216.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaos by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAC opened at $67.39 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.29.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

