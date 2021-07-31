Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 66,452 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793,076 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.