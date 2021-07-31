Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Markel by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,206.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 56.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.