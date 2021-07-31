Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.48. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $637,981.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,331. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

