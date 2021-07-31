Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lifted by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,804,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,334,668. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

